Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Coughs up two runs in loss
Liriano (4-6) threw five innings Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in the 6-0 loss to Oakland. He took the loss, striking out three batters and yielding a homer.
Liriano held Oakland in check before Khris Davis took him deep in the fourth inning for a solo shot. The veteran lefty lowered his ERA slightly after Sunday's outing, now sitting at 4.37 in 90.2 innings this year. His control has been a bit of a problem all season, with a rough 73:51 K:BB. He'll look for his first win since April against the Twins at home on Saturday.
