Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Could still start Sunday's night game
Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees has been postponed, but Liriano will pitch the scheduled night game if that game is not also postponed.
The first game is not happening, but the second game has not yet been ruled out. Liriano will either pitch Sunday or Tuesday at home against the Orioles.
