Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Delivers quality start in win over Cleveland
Liriano (5-10) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against Cleveland. He struck out seven.
Liriano allowed a run on three hits in the first inning before the home team plated another pair on two hits and two walks in the fourth. He settled down after that point and only allowed one other hitter to reach via a hit batsman the rest of the way. Liriano has now delivered back-to-back quality starts, striking out 14 and allowing just three earned runs across 13 innings in that span. The left-hander will make his next start Friday against the Royals.
