Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Earns win Saturday
Liriano (3-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one across 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Orioles.
Liriano wasn't deceiving many batters at the plate but escaped several jams with timely outs to limit the damage on Saturday. Despite a swinging strike rate under 10 percent and allowing hard contact on 38 percent of batted balls, Liriano has managed a 3.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in five starts this season. A .215 BABIP against appears responsible for at least a portion of his positive results, making his surface stats tough to rely on.
