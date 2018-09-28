Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Exits with injury
Liriano left Thursday's game against the Twins with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The team trainer came out to examine Liriano after he walked two consecutive batters, and the decision was made to remove the 34-year-old lefty from the ballgame. More news on the severity of Liriano's injury should emerge following further evaluation. He was making his final start of the 2018 season, so he's done pitching for the year regardless of the extent of the issue.
