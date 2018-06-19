Manager Ron Gardenhire said Liriano (hamstring) will return from the disabled list to start against the Indians over the weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Liriano was roughed up in a rehab appearance over the weekend, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in four innings, but he didn't experience any setbacks with his injured hamstring and will thus make his next start for the big club. Gardenhire didn't specify which game Liriano would start, but he's lined up to pitch Friday on regular rest. The veteran compiled a 3.90 ERA across 10 starts before landing on the shelf. His return will likely push Blaine Hardy to a relief role.