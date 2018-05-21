Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Fires eight one-hit innings
Liriano didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Sunday, giving up just one hit over eight shutout innings, striking out five and walking three as the Tigers eventually fell 3-2 in extra innings.
Liriano was coming off rough back-to-back starts that had seen him give up eight earned runs over 8.1 innings but he was fabulous in this one, allowing just four baserunners as he baffled the Mariners throughout the contest. He's not piling up strikeouts at a prolific rate and his 37:26 K:BB suggests some regression is in order, but Liriano has managed to be effective in pitching to contact this season and the resulting body of work shouldn't be discounted as he's now sporting a solid 3.42 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP through 52.2 innings.
