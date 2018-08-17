Liriano (3-8) allowed eight runs (four earned) in just 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins. He gave up five hits and three walks, while striking out one.

For the second time in as many starts, Liriano took a loss against Minnesota. The veteran lefty wasn't done any favors with the four unearned runs, but he didn't pitch well either. After a good start to the season, Liriano has regressed as expected, and he now carries a 4.72 ERA. He'll look to turn it around in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Cubs, but Liriano is very hard to trust at this point.