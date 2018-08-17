Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Gets rocked by Twins
Liriano (3-8) allowed eight runs (four earned) in just 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins. He gave up five hits and three walks, while striking out one.
For the second time in as many starts, Liriano took a loss against Minnesota. The veteran lefty wasn't done any favors with the four unearned runs, but he didn't pitch well either. After a good start to the season, Liriano has regressed as expected, and he now carries a 4.72 ERA. He'll look to turn it around in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Cubs, but Liriano is very hard to trust at this point.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scuffles in loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Coughs up two runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches in relief Sunday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scratched from scheduled start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Lasts only 4.2 innings•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...