Liriano (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs over five innings of work. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

The veteran lefty has looked good through his first three starts with Detroit, posting a strong 2.55 ERA to go with the two wins. The seven strikeouts Tuesday are also a new season high. It's hard to get too invested in Liriano after his struggles the past two seasons, but for now, he's looking like a viable streaming option at least. He's slated to take the mound again Sunday against the Royals and could be in for another good outing, as Kansas City is averaging just 2.8 runs per game.