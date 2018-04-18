Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Grabs another win Tuesday
Liriano (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs over five innings of work. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
The veteran lefty has looked good through his first three starts with Detroit, posting a strong 2.55 ERA to go with the two wins. The seven strikeouts Tuesday are also a new season high. It's hard to get too invested in Liriano after his struggles the past two seasons, but for now, he's looking like a viable streaming option at least. He's slated to take the mound again Sunday against the Royals and could be in for another good outing, as Kansas City is averaging just 2.8 runs per game.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will now start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday's start postponed•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Could still start Sunday's night game•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Ticketed for Sunday start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Saturday's game against Yankees postponed•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches well in loss•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...