Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Hits DL with hamstring strain
Liriano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It's unclear as to when Liriano's injury cropped up, but he'll require a stay on the disabled list nonetheless. The Tigers haven't revealed the severity of the strain yet, so it's difficult to determine how long he'll be sidelined for. Ryan Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and will presumably fill Liriano's spot in the rotation for the time being.
