Liriano is scheduled to make his season debut Monday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rainouts Thursday and Saturday created the need for a doubleheader Sunday, so the Tigers pushed Michael Fulmer a day in the rotation to start Game 1 of the twin bill and recalled Ryan Carpenter from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the club's 26th man and starter for Game 2. As a result, each of the remaining four members of the rotation -- Liriano, Matt Boyd and Daniel Norris and Jordan Zimmermann -- will all move back one day in the pitching schedule. The change could prove beneficial for Liriano, who now draws a matchup against a weaker Kansas City lineup missing one of its top hitters in Salvador Perez (knee).