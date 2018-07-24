Liriano allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Despite allowing only one extra-base hit, Liriano was tagged for three earned runs due to struggles with command and poor defense behind him. While he was able to throw 95 pitches in his return to the mound after a bout with back stiffness in his last start, he was highly inefficient -- he faced a minimum of four batters in every inning -- dooming him to the short outing. Liriano doesn't make a meaningful contribution in any area, as he has a 4.73 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with just 69 strikeouts and three wins in 83.2 innings this season.