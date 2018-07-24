Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Lasts only 4.2 innings
Liriano allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.
Despite allowing only one extra-base hit, Liriano was tagged for three earned runs due to struggles with command and poor defense behind him. While he was able to throw 95 pitches in his return to the mound after a bout with back stiffness in his last start, he was highly inefficient -- he faced a minimum of four batters in every inning -- dooming him to the short outing. Liriano doesn't make a meaningful contribution in any area, as he has a 4.73 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with just 69 strikeouts and three wins in 83.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws off mound•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Succumbs to back tightness in start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Roughed up in Monday's outing•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches well but takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Takes loss despite quality start Friday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Short outing in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...