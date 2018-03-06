Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Making spring debut
Liriano (hamstring) is starting on the mound Tuesday against the Yankees.
Liriano has been battling a minor hamstring injury since late February. Barring further setbacks, he should be up to speed by the start of the regular season and has a chance to win the Tigers' fifth starter job.
