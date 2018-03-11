Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Named starter for coming season
Liriano will open the 2018 season as a member of the Tigers' starting rotation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Entering spring training, Liriano was seen as a candidate to serve as Detroit's fifth starter this season. He made his second Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Braves. Over three shutout innings he gave up two hits and two walks while fanning four batters. Although he's yet to allow a run this spring, expectations for Liriano should be kept in check as he comes off a brutal season. Over 38 games in 2017, 18 of which were starts, he posted a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.
