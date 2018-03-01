Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Nearing bullpen session
Liriano (hamstring) could throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Liriano suffered a minor hamstring injury earlier in the week, but he's apparently feeling much better and nearing a return to the mound. If everything goes off without a hitch in his bullpen, he should progress to facing live hitters before eventually making his Grapefruit League debut. Once fully healthy, the 34-year-old will look to compete for the Tigers' final rotation spot.
