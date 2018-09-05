Liriano (4-9) recorded the win Tuesday against the White Sox, as he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk across five innings of work. He struck out five.

While this wasn't a great outing, it was a step in the right direction for Liriano. This was the first time since Aug. 5 that the veteran righty allowed two earned runs or fewer, and amazingly this was his first win since April 28. Liriano still has an unsightly 4.90 ERA, and he looks like a shaky option in his next start, which is scheduled for Monday against a strong Astros lineup.