Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Picks up win in team debut
Liriano (1-0) picked up the win against the Royals on Monday by tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out three.
It was a great Tigers debut for Liriano, especially considering he posted a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP last season with the Blue Jays and Astros. The veteran lefty really hasn't been fantasy relevant since 2015, so it's probably wise to see if he can string together a few good starts before fully buying in. He will look to build on this strong 2018 debut in his next scheduled outing Sunday against the White Sox on the road.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: In line for Monday start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday start uncertain•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scheduled to start third game of season•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Wraps up strong spring•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Named starter for coming season•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Making spring debut•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...