Liriano (1-0) picked up the win against the Royals on Monday by tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out three.

It was a great Tigers debut for Liriano, especially considering he posted a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP last season with the Blue Jays and Astros. The veteran lefty really hasn't been fantasy relevant since 2015, so it's probably wise to see if he can string together a few good starts before fully buying in. He will look to build on this strong 2018 debut in his next scheduled outing Sunday against the White Sox on the road.