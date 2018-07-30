Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches in relief Sunday
Liriano, who was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to an allergic reaction suffered the day before, pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Indians.
The Tigers acknowledged they were being overly cautious by scratching Liriano Saturday, and his relief appearance seems to confirm that he should be healthy moving forward. The veteran lefty is slated to make his next start Friday in Oakland, though with the team having two off days this coming week, the rotation could get adjusted to give Liriano added rest after tossing 30 pitches Sunday.
