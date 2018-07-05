Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches well but takes loss Wednesday
Liriano (3-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out five.
Liriano posted a quality start but the Detroit bats didn't fully wake up in a 5-2 loss. The five walks are a new season high, and the lefty is somewhat lucky that he only allowed three runs with so much traffic on the basepaths. Either way, Liriano now has back-to-back quality starts, though he's taken the loss each time. He'll carry a 4.03 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Monday in Tampa Bay.
