Liriano (4-10) took the loss Monday against the Astros, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

Liriano's control was a bit spotty, but he otherwise pitched well against a strong Houston lineup. All of the damage came in the third inning, when the Astros scored three times following an error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez. That was plenty for ace Justin Verlander, and Liriano ended up getting saddled with a tough-luck loss in a 3-2 game. The veteran lefty has been solid in his last two outings, allowing just two earned runs in 11 innings of work with 12 strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 4.65. He'll look to continue the positive momentum in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday in Cleveland.