Liriano (1-1) was a tough-luck loser Monday against the Indians, as he allowed just two runs over six innings of work. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out four.

Losses like this are sometimes just par for the course against Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, who shut the Tigers down over eight dazzling innings. Despite taking the loss, Liriano has been solid through two starts with his new team, as he has a 2.13 ERA across 12.2 innings. The veteran lefty will look to keep it going in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against a tough Yankees lineup.