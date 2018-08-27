Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pushed back to Thursday
Liriano is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers' open date in the schedule Monday allowed the team to shuffle its rotation, so manager Ron Gardenhire will have Matthew Boyd and Michael Fulmer start on their normal four days' rest Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Kansas City. That will afford seven days of rest between starts for Liriano, though it comes with the misfortune of matching up against one of baseball's top offenses in a hitter-friendly environment at Yankee Stadium.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Gets rocked by Twins•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scuffles in loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Coughs up two runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Pitches in relief Sunday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scratched from scheduled start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...