Liriano is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers' open date in the schedule Monday allowed the team to shuffle its rotation, so manager Ron Gardenhire will have Matthew Boyd and Michael Fulmer start on their normal four days' rest Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Kansas City. That will afford seven days of rest between starts for Liriano, though it comes with the misfortune of matching up against one of baseball's top offenses in a hitter-friendly environment at Yankee Stadium.