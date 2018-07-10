Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Roughed up in Monday's outing
Liriano allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 2.1 innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's game against the Rays.
Liriano probably deserved to take a loss in this one, but the Tigers rallied from five runs down to tie the game before falling 10-9 in 10 innings. After posting a 3.35 ERA across his first seven starts of the season, the veteran lefty now has a 6.31 ERA in his last seven outings. Liriano is becoming increasingly hard to trust in fantasy, and he should probably be avoided in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday in Houston.
