Liriano's (hamstring) Sunday rehab start for Triple-A Toledo did not go well, as he allowed eight runs on 11 hits and a pair of homers over four innings.

Liriano can at least take comfort in the fact that he struck out seven while walking none, but the outing was a poor one overall. If the Tigers deem the veteran lefty to be nonetheless ready to return to the majors, he would be on schedule to pitch Friday in Cleveland, but if the poor showing gives them second thoughts, he may end up making at least one more rehab appearance.