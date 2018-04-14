Liriano's scheduled start against the Yankees on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

It seems likely that Liriano will be tapped for one of Sunday's games alongside Matt Boyd, who was scheduled to pitch the series finale. There is also a very real chance that one or both of Sunday's contests will also get the hook with more bad weather coming into the Detroit area.