Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scheduled to start third game of season
Liriano is slated to start the Tigers' third game of the season on Sunday at home against the Pirates.
Liriano earned a rotation spot with his strong performance this spring, as he posted a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 innings. The 34-year-old's last standout fantasy season was in 2015, as he posted a 4.69 and 5.66 ERA the last two years respectively. However, given the lack of other solid options in Detroit at the moment, Liriano might at least be able to rack up some innings this year, and he could be a streaming option in the right matchups.
