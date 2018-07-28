Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scratched from scheduled start
Liriano won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation Saturday against the Indians after he was hospitalized Friday when he had an allergic reaction, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Liriano was deemed fine after being evaluated by doctors, but it seems the Tigers aren't eager to hand him a starter's workload a day after the health scare. Blaine Hardy will thus re-enter the rotation to make the spot start in Liriano's stead, though the latter could still be available out of the bullpen. Expect Liriano to reprise his starting role with the Tigers at some point next week, assuming he isn't traded elsewhere before his next turn comes up.
