Liriano (3-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Liriano has now lost his past four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 6.88 ERA across 17 innings of work. On the bright side, the veteran lefty made it into the sixth inning for the first time since July 4, but Liriano is still trending in the wrong direction toward the end of the season. He'll look to avoid loss No. 10 in his next outing, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Kansas City.