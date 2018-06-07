Liriano (hamstring) will throw a simulated game early next week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

If everything goes off without a hitch during his simulated outing next week, Liriano will be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. He's expected to make at least one rehab start before rejoining the Tigers. Liriano has been sidelined since May 29 with a hamstring strain.

