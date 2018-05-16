Liriano did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Indians, as he lasted just 4.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.

For the second straight start, Liriano didn't escape the fourth inning, and walks have been a big part of the issue. He now has seven over his last 8.1 innings. The veteran lefty has never been known for great control, but he'll need to cut down on the walks to go deeper into games moving forward. Liriano will now carry a 4.03 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday in Seattle.