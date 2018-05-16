Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Short outing again Tuesday
Liriano did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Indians, as he lasted just 4.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.
For the second straight start, Liriano didn't escape the fourth inning, and walks have been a big part of the issue. He now has seven over his last 8.1 innings. The veteran lefty has never been known for great control, but he'll need to cut down on the walks to go deeper into games moving forward. Liriano will now carry a 4.03 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday in Seattle.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws seven strong in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Earns win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Walks four in no-decision Sunday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Grabs another win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will now start Tuesday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...