Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Signs with Tigers
Liriano agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Detroit on Friday, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Liriano will have a chance to earn another $1 million in incentives. The southpaw appeared in 38 games last season, posting a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with a 85:53 K:BB in 97 innings of work split between Toronto and Houston. He settled into a relief role with the Astros, where he was able to find his footing, as he maintained a 4.40 ERA over 20 appearances. The Tigers will likely let him compete for the last spot in the rotation this spring, though he may wind up serving out of the club's bullpen if he's unable to regain his old form. Even if he's able to secure a starting gig, expectations should be tempered for the former All-Star after his 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Cites challenge transitioning to reliever•
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Takes second loss as Astro•
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Makes underwhelming debut•
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Relief role with new club confirmed•
-
Astros' Francisco Liriano: Will be sent to Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Getting interest from Houston as reliever•
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...