Liriano agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Detroit on Friday, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

Liriano will have a chance to earn another $1 million in incentives. The southpaw appeared in 38 games last season, posting a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with a 85:53 K:BB in 97 innings of work split between Toronto and Houston. He settled into a relief role with the Astros, where he was able to find his footing, as he maintained a 4.40 ERA over 20 appearances. The Tigers will likely let him compete for the last spot in the rotation this spring, though he may wind up serving out of the club's bullpen if he's unable to regain his old form. Even if he's able to secure a starting gig, expectations should be tempered for the former All-Star after his 2017 campaign.