Liriano exited in the third inning of his start Sunday in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the Astros with lower-back tightness. He gave up one run on one hit and three walks and struck out three in the outing, but didn't factor into the decision.

Liriano previously spent about a month on the disabled list this season with a hamstring injury, so this represents a new concern for the southpaw. He'll receive treatment over the All-Star break with the hope of gaining clearance to start during the three-game series with the Royals that begins July 23. The 34-year-old closes the first half with a 4.67 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 79 innings.