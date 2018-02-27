Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Suffers minor hamstring injury
Liriano injured his hamstring Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Liriano suffered the injury during defensive drills. It isn't expected to be serious, though it will likely push his Grapefruit League debut back by a few days. It's unlikely that this significantly hurts his chances of winning the fifth starter job with the Tigers, though if the injury lingers longer than initially reported he may not be fully ready to start by Opening Day.
