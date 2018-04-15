Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday start postponed
Liriano will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Both games of Sunday's doubleheader have been postponed due to the weather. It's currently unclear when Liriano will make his next start. The Tigers open up a three-game series with the Orioles on Tuesday.
