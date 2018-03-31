Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday start uncertain
The Tigers are not currently listing a starter for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
The two teams were rained out again Saturday and will make it up right away as part of a twin bill. Michael Fulmer will start the first game, but the Game 2 starter is "TBA." It figures to still be Liriano -- he was slated for Sunday originally -- but the fact that the Tigers aren't listing him yet suggests they are at least considering other options.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Scheduled to start third game of season•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Wraps up strong spring•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Named starter for coming season•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Making spring debut•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Tabbed for Tuesday return•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws bullpen session•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...