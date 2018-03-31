The Tigers are not currently listing a starter for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

The two teams were rained out again Saturday and will make it up right away as part of a twin bill. Michael Fulmer will start the first game, but the Game 2 starter is "TBA." It figures to still be Liriano -- he was slated for Sunday originally -- but the fact that the Tigers aren't listing him yet suggests they are at least considering other options.