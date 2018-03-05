Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Tabbed for Tuesday return
Liriano (hamstring) will start Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The veteran southpaw suffered a minor hamstring injury in late February, but it seems like he's fully recovered from the issue. As long as the issue doesn't flare up further, Liriano is in line to compete for the Tigers' final rotation spot.
