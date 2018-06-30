Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Takes loss despite quality start Friday
Liriano (3-4) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings while striking out four as the Tigers fell 3-2 to the Blue Jays.
The left-hander's control wasn't sharp, as he threw only 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, but Liriano still kept the Tigers in the game and delivered his sixth quality start of the season. He'll carry a 3.99 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Short outing in return•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Activated for Saturday's start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Expected to rejoin Tigers over weekend•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Roughed up in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Cleared for rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...