Liriano (3-4) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings while striking out four as the Tigers fell 3-2 to the Blue Jays.

The left-hander's control wasn't sharp, as he threw only 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, but Liriano still kept the Tigers in the game and delivered his sixth quality start of the season. He'll carry a 3.99 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.