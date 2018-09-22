Liriano (5-11) picked up the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

Despite the loss, it was a solid effort for Liriano, who now has three straight quality starts. During the run, the veteran lefty has a 1.89 ERA across 19 innings of work, which has lowered his season ERA to a respectable 4.40. Liriano will look to continue the positive returns in his final start of the season, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Twins on the road.