Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws bullpen session
Liriano (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Liriano suffered a minor hamstring injury Tuesday during defensive drills. He appears to be progressing as expected and it shouldn't be long before his Grapefruit League debut. He should have enough time remaining this spring to fight for the Tigers' fifth starter job.
