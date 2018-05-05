Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Throws seven strong in no-decision
Liriano allowed one run on three hits in a no-decision against the Royals on Friday, striking out five and walking two in seven innings.
Liriano shut down the Royals through seven, and entered the eighth with a two-run lead. He was relieved after walking Cheslor Cuthbert, and the Tigers' bullpen proceeded to cough up the lead. This was Liriano's fourth quality start in six starts, and he's brought his ERA down to 2.97. The southpaw is holding opponents to a .187 batting average while sporting a 26:16 K:BB in 36.1 innings. Next up for Liriano will be a matchup with the Rangers in Texas.
