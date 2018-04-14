Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Ticketed for Sunday start
Liriano will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Expectedly, Liriano will toe the rubber for Game 1 of Sunday's twin-bill following the postponement of Saturday's tilt. Matt Boyd remains the starter for the series finale, which is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (ET).
