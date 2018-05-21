Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Tosses eight scoreless innings Sunday
Liriano pitched eight scoreless innings but took a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners. He gave up just one hit and three walks while striking out five.
Liriano was dialed in Sunday, as this was his longest outing of the season and the first time he's allowed zero runs. The one hit allowed was also a season low. However, the veteran saw a win slip away when Shane Greene allowed two runs in the ninth inning to blow a save. Regardless, this was a good sign for Liriano, who had failed to get past the fifth inning in his previous two starts. He'll now carry a 3.42 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the White Sox.
