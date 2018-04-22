Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Walks four in no-decision Sunday
Liriano gave up three runs on two hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals.
Although he gave up just two hits, Liriano's four walks hindered what could have been a great start. The 34-year-old opened the game by throwing five shutout innings. However, he gave up a solo home run to Whit Merrifield in the sixth, then proceeded to allow two more baserunners before being pulled from the game. Both of those runners wound up scoring on a grand slam delivered by Abraham Almonte. Liriano will next take the mound Saturday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Grabs another win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will now start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Sunday's start postponed•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Could still start Sunday's night game•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Ticketed for Sunday start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Saturday's game against Yankees postponed•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...