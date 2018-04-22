Liriano gave up three runs on two hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals.

Although he gave up just two hits, Liriano's four walks hindered what could have been a great start. The 34-year-old opened the game by throwing five shutout innings. However, he gave up a solo home run to Whit Merrifield in the sixth, then proceeded to allow two more baserunners before being pulled from the game. Both of those runners wound up scoring on a grand slam delivered by Abraham Almonte. Liriano will next take the mound Saturday against the Orioles.