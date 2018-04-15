Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will now start Tuesday
Liriano will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Liriano's Sunday start against the Yankees was postponed, so he'll now take the mound during the Tigers' next game Tuesday. All other starters in the rotation have been pushed back a day, as well.
