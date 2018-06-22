Liriano (hamstring) will start Saturday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Liriano landed on the disabled list in late May with the right hamstring strain, and is ready to return to the Tigers after a rehab start last Sunday. The 34-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 45:29 K:BB over 10 starts (57.2 innings) with the Tigers this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories