Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Will start Saturday
Liriano (hamstring) will start Saturday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Liriano landed on the disabled list in late May with the right hamstring strain, and is ready to return to the Tigers after a rehab start last Sunday. The 34-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 45:29 K:BB over 10 starts (57.2 innings) with the Tigers this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Expected to rejoin Tigers over weekend•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Roughed up in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Cleared for rehab start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Set for sim game next week•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Could require rehab start•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...