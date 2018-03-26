Liriano allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings in Monday's Grapefruit League tie with the Rays. He struck out six and walked two.

Liriano ends his spring training slate with a solid 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 16 innings. Signed in the offseason to provide veteran depth, the 34-year-old earned a rotation spot with his strong performance. However, after finishing with a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 97 innings last year, expectations should be tempered with Liriano, at least until he proves himself during the regular season.