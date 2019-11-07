Schwindel signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.

Schwindel got his first taste of major-league action in 2019, but went 1-for-15 with two strikeouts over six games. The 27-year-old will return to the Triple-A level, where he recorded a .810 OPS with 10 home runs and 43 RBI over 47 games last season.

