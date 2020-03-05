Play

Schwindel hit two two-run home runs in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

It was a huge performance for Schwindel, who signed a minor-league deal with Tigers in November. The 27-year-old was the Opening Day first baseman in Kansas City last year, but he'll likely start 2020 with Triple-A Toledo and provide some organizational depth, though he does offer some power potential if he gets promoted at some point.

