Tigers' Frank Schwindel: Signs MiLB deal with Tigers
Schwindel signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Schwindel was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Royals earlier in May after posting a .186/.237/.286 slash line at Triple-A. The 26-year-old did hit 24 home runs with a .506 slugging percentage at Triple-A last season, so the Tigers are undoubtedly hoping he can rediscover his power stroke.
