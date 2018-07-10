Tigers' Franklin Perez: Activated at High-A
Perez (lat) is off the disabled list and will start Tuesday for High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
It's not a surprise that Perez was activated, as he had made three rehab starts already, but it is a bit of a surprise that he was activated at High-A and not Double-A, where he finished the 2017 season. Perez, who had been on the disabled list with a lat injury all season, is one of the Tigers' best pitching prospects and could quickly force a promotion to Double-A Erie.
More News
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: On rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Not expected back until July•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Set for mound session Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Will begin season on DL at Double-A•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Suffers strained lat•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Scratched from organization debut Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....