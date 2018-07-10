Perez (lat) is off the disabled list and will start Tuesday for High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

It's not a surprise that Perez was activated, as he had made three rehab starts already, but it is a bit of a surprise that he was activated at High-A and not Double-A, where he finished the 2017 season. Perez, who had been on the disabled list with a lat injury all season, is one of the Tigers' best pitching prospects and could quickly force a promotion to Double-A Erie.